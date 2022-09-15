Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $500.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04), with a volume of 23746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($6.48).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday.
Porvair Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 591.63. The stock has a market cap of £248.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46.
Porvair Cuts Dividend
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
