Piper Sandler Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $6.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RENT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

