Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in PepsiCo by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.