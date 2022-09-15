Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

