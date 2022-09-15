Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $3,444,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,003,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,925,000 after acquiring an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

