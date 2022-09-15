Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

