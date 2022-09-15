Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 427 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 310.60 ($3.75) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.71. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

