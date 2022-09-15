PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in PepsiCo by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

