PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 9th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.68 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.