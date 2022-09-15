Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Flower City Capital bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

