Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

