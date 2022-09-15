Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.72 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

