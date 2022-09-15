NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 5,820.0% in August

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 5,820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NHMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

