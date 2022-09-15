Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,613 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.94% of SVB Financial Group worth $308,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,334,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.91. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

