Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.67 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 543,790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Microsoft worth $3,666,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 817,039 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $251,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,888,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,368,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,301,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

