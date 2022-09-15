Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 188,579 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oracle worth $300,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

