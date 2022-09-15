Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

