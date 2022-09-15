Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Equities research analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

MRTX opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,388,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

