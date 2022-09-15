Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

