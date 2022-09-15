Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

