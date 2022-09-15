Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $62,876,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,530,000 after acquiring an additional 663,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

