Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

