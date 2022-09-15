Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $53.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

