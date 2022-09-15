M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group
In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
