M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

DUK stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.