M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

