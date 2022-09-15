M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.