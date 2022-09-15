Loop Capital Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

