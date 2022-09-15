Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $48,026.34 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,504.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

