Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $12,762,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Li-Cycle

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

