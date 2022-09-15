L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $13.44 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,000. Amazon.com makes up about 5.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

