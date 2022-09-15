L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 2,057 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

AMT opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

