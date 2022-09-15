L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $21,389,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $129.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

