L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 67,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $407.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.