L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,855,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,011,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

