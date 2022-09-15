L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1,481.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,935,996,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

