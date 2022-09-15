L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 2,510 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

