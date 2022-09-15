Ken Vroman Sells 750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CME stock opened at $191.30 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

