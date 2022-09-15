Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of KLTR opened at $2.16 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

