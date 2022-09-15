JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1,163.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

