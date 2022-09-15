JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

