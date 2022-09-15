Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Trimmed by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the period.

GSY stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

