Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $436.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

