Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 940 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

