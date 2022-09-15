Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.