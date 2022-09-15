Head to Head Review: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 3.93 $18.83 million $0.57 28.12 Hammerson $185.36 million 0.19 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

