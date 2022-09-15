Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

