Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder Buys 11,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,623,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,620.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

