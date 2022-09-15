Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.