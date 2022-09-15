Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

