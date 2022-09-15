Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 429 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,561,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

